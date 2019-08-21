Bihar Police Recruitment 2019: 2,446 vacancies for SI, Sergeant, ASJ posts notified at bpssc.bih.nic.in

education

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)has issued a notification inviting online applications for recruitment of Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail). BPSSC has proposed to fill 2,446 vacancies through this recruitment process.

The Bihar Police recruitment notification can be viewed on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from Thursday, August 22. The last date of application is September 25.

Out of the total vacancies announced, 2,444 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant and 42 for Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen).

A candidate can fill only one application, in which they will be required to fill their preference for the posts notified.

BPSSC will conduct written exam for all the candidates in two phases 1) the preliminary and the 2) mains. The question asked in both the phases will be of objective nature based on multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The preliminary examination will be of two hours duration in which 100 questions will be asked and the maximum marks that can be scored is 200. The minimum cut off marks in this exam is 30%. The number of candidates to be selected for the main exam will be around 20 times of the vacancies to be filled.

For each wrong answer 0.2 marks will be deducted (negative marking)in both prelims and the mains examination.

Candidates should carefully go through the official notification to know the eligibility conditions, how to apply and pay fees and other important details about the examination.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had recently said that the state government will soon go in for massive recruitment in the seriously understaffed police, which will include 24,000 constables, 4,500 sub-inspectors and 2,000 drivers.

