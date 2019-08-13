Bihar Police recruitment: 30,500 sub- inspector, constables to be hired :DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:21 IST

The Bihar government will soon go in for massive recruitment in the seriously understaffed police, which will include 24,000 constables, 4,500 sub-inspectors and 2,000 drivers.

Announcing this while talking to media persons, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said the officials doing good job, right from the constable to the SP-level, would also be honoured. “We have identified 400 such officials for felicitation to recognise their good work and send a positive message across the force,” he said.

Pandey said a yardstick had been developed for the first time in the country for appointment of station house officers (SHOs) and it was on that basis that many of the SHOs and circle inspectors (CIs) had been removed from their sensitive posts.

In the face of growing flak over a spurt in incidents of crime, especially lynching incidents over rumours of child lifting, the DGP said there was no incident of child theft reported in the recent past and incidents of mob attack and lynching were part of a design. “Police cannot stop mob attack incidents without the support of the public,” he said.

Terming the rumours as a conspiracy, Pandey said some anti-social elements were spreading such rumours. He asked village heads, ward members and chowkidars to come forward in countering such rumours.

“There is a decision not to keep tainted officers in the mainstream. Those who feel they are not tainted but had still been removed from the mainstream could give an application and there would be transparent inquiry into the charges against them,” the DGP said.

Pandey said cases of officers who had claimed on social media that they were not tainted would be looked into by the ADG (special branch), who is also holding the charge of economic offence unit (EOU).

“Those involved in liquor and sand smuggling will have to face the music,” DGP said.

At least 386 SHOs and CIs were removed from their posts on the directions of the state police headquarters as they were facing different charges, including moral turpitude, and were accused in cases related to prohibition.

The DGP urged the SHOs to treat the poor with respect, listen to their problems patiently and could not frame them in false cases.

