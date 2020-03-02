e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BIS Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 150 vacancies of scientists begins at bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 150 vacancies of scientists begins at bis.gov.in

BIS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 150 vacancies of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:40 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BIS Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
BIS Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited online application for the recruitment of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at bis.gov.in on or before March 31, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

BIS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 150 vacancies of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories. Out of which, 48 vacancies are for Mechanical Engineering discipline, 25 for Metallurgical Engineering, 7 for Civil Engineering, 19 for Electrical Engineering, 5 for Electronics Telecommunications Engineering, 11 for Computer Engineering, 14 for Food Technology, 16 for Chemical Engineering, 1 for Bio-Technology, 3 for Bio-medical Engineering, and 1 for Petro-Chemical Engineering disciplines respectively.

Age limit:

An eligible applicant must be between 21 to 30 years of age as on March 31, 2020. Relaxation in age limit for the SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Ex-Servicemen and Departmental Candidates of BIS is as per applicable rules and regulation.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the general category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/ ExServiceman/ Person with benchmark disability/Women applicants.

Educational Qualification:

1. A candidate must have a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology degree or an equivalent qualification with not less than 60 % marks in aggregate. (50% for SC/ST candidates)

2. Having valid GATE score of 2018/19/20. The GATE score must be valid as on the closing date of the application, i.e. March 31, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
SC to hear Delhi gangrape convict’s plea day before scheduled execution
SC to hear Delhi gangrape convict’s plea day before scheduled execution
Bodies, charred limbs, gunshot wounds — GTB Hospital saw the worst of Delhi riots
Bodies, charred limbs, gunshot wounds — GTB Hospital saw the worst of Delhi riots
SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench
SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
Tesla begins shipping Model Y SUV with seating for seven
Tesla begins shipping Model Y SUV with seating for seven
‘Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers’: Virat Kohli after series loss
‘Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers’: Virat Kohli after series loss
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanShehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News