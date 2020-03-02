BIS Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 150 vacancies of scientists begins at bis.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:40 IST

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited online application for the recruitment of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at bis.gov.in on or before March 31, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

BIS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 150 vacancies of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories. Out of which, 48 vacancies are for Mechanical Engineering discipline, 25 for Metallurgical Engineering, 7 for Civil Engineering, 19 for Electrical Engineering, 5 for Electronics Telecommunications Engineering, 11 for Computer Engineering, 14 for Food Technology, 16 for Chemical Engineering, 1 for Bio-Technology, 3 for Bio-medical Engineering, and 1 for Petro-Chemical Engineering disciplines respectively.

Age limit:

An eligible applicant must be between 21 to 30 years of age as on March 31, 2020. Relaxation in age limit for the SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Ex-Servicemen and Departmental Candidates of BIS is as per applicable rules and regulation.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the general category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/ ExServiceman/ Person with benchmark disability/Women applicants.

Educational Qualification:

1. A candidate must have a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology degree or an equivalent qualification with not less than 60 % marks in aggregate. (50% for SC/ST candidates)

2. Having valid GATE score of 2018/19/20. The GATE score must be valid as on the closing date of the application, i.e. March 31, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.