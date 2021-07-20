Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2,239 score perfect 100 score in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021

A total of 2,239 students have achieved 100 per cent marks in the Karnataka 2nd PUC the result of which has been prepared following an alternative marking scheme as exams could not be held this year.
hindustantimes.com
JUL 20, 2021
2,239 score perfect 100 score in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021

The Karnataka 2nd pre-university course (PUC) result has been declared today, July 20 by state education minister, S Suresh Kumar.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result live updates

A total of 445 students in Dakshina Kannada have secured 100% marks in all 6 subjects. 302 students of Bangalore have secured 600 out of 600. Among the districts, least number of 100 per cent scorers are from Udupi.

The state has achieved 100% pass in the 2nd PUC exam, which is the class 12 equivalent of other state boards.

A total of 2,51,686 candidates had registered in Commerce stream, 2,19,777 in Science stream and 69,529 students registered in Arts stream.

81,385 candidates have got distinction this year from urban centres.

"Since everyone has passed PUC this year, there is high demand for the colleges. Department of Collegiate Education has assured additional seats. The minister for higher education assured that this will be done," Kumar said in a press briefing.

The number of students passing with distinction has increased by 33% the education minister said.

This year, the second year result has been prepared by factoring in class 10 marks, class 11 or first year PUC marks and the academic performance of the student in class 12.

