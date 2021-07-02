After protests, Odisha Board to hold Class 10 exams in offline mode from July 10

Days after hundreds of students and their guardians protested outside their respective schools in Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and other parts of Odisha against the Class 10 evaluation by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the government has decided to conduct special board examinations for the grade in offline mode from July 30.

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the offline examination will begin from July 30 and continue till August 5. Earlier, the BSE had announced that the interested candidates can fill up online forms between July 5 and July 14. It said students won’t have to pay any fee for appearing for the exam.

Dash said the examination will be based on the reduced syllabus. “We assure the students that BSE will take appropriate measures to publish the results of the special offline exams within 15 days. Students will not face any problems in admissions to higher secondary classes,” said Dash. He said that the examinations will be held under strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

Also Read | Centre rushes expert teams to 6 states with rising Covid case load

Following cancellation of the high school certificate examination this year due to Covid, the BSE announced the results on June 25 after taking into account the results of Class 9 and periodic tests of Class 10. It was for the first time that the results were published without the conduct of the high school certificate (HSC) exam. Around 98% students cleared the exam this year.

The results triggered state-wide demonstration with several students and their parents alleging discrepancy. Many parents alleged that while their children did very well in exams, they were awarded fewer marks by the BSE. “My son scored 95% marks in school tests, but he got only 60% in the final board exams,” alleged a parent.

However, BSE president Ramashish Hazra denied irregularities in the assessments, saying noted educationists and academicians were consulted and the BSE prepared the guidelines after observing modalities adopted by other states.