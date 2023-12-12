AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

All India Management Association will release AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2023 on December 13, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Management Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download(HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination will be conducted on December 16, 2023. The MAT has five sections, each section having forty questions. A total of 200 questions are to be attempted over 150 minutes. The sections include- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, and Indian and global Environment.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

All those candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, MAT IBT registration will close on December 14 and the admit card for the same will be released on December 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA MAT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON