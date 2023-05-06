Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 06, 2023 08:16 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2023 will be released today, May 6, 2023. Candidates can check the results at 11 am on bse.ap.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release AP 10th Result 2023 on May 6, 2023. The Manabadi SSC result will be announced at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates

AP 10th Result 2023: Manabadi SSC Result releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The AP SSC results will be declared by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state along with other board officials.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 3 to April 18, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- rom 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. Like every year this year too around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

AP 10th Result 2023: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps to check their results.

  • Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

