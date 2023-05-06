AP Board SSC 10th Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results out, get link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 11:45 AM IST

AP SSC results are available on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh announced the class 10th or SSC results today, May 6. The results are available on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. For updates follow the live blog.

The AP SSC or class 10th examination was started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh education minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, announced the results. A total of 6.5 lakh students took the 10th-class examinations. The AP SSC exams were conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Direct link to check the result

AP SSC Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEAP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

