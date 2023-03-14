Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter hall tickets 2023 released by BIEAP, know how to download

AP Inter hall tickets 2023 released by BIEAP, know how to download

board exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 10:33 AM IST

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 released at bieap.apcfss.in. Check details below.

(Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023. Candidates who will take the examination will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website at bieap.apcfss.in.

The first-year intermediate examination will start on March 15 with the second language paper and end on April 3, 2023, with the first geography and modern language papers. The second year intermediate exam will begin on March 16 and will end on April 4, 2023.

Direct link to download the AP Inter admit card

AP Inter admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

