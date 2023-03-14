BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2023 released on bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here

BIEAP Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has issued hall tickets or admit cards for Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023. First year and second year students can login to bieap.apcfss.in and download AP Inter hall tickets 2023 for theory exams. The direct link is also given below. Also Read: TS Inter hall tickets 2023 released by TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link.

To download BIEAP hall tickets, students have to login to the website usigng their previous board exam roll number and date of birth/name. Here is the direct link:

BIEAP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 download

How to download AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023

Go to the official website of the board, bieap.apcfss.in. Open the IPE March 2023 hall ticket download link. Enter previous exam hall ticket number, date of birth/date and the security code. Login and download your admit card.

The first year intermediate examination will begin on March 15 with the second language paper and will end on April 3, 2023 with the modern language paper I and geography paper I.

AP Inter 2nd year exams will begin on March 16 and will end on April 4, 2023.