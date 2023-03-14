Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter hall tickets 2023 released by TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link

TS Inter hall tickets 2023 released by TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link

Published on Mar 14, 2023 09:05 AM IST

TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Candidates can download TS Intermediate hall tickets from tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter hall tickers 2023 released by TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued hall tickets or admit cards for Intermediate first year and second year final exams, 2023. Candidates can go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in and download it.

The board has also released hall tickets for bridge courses exam.

Students can download TS Inter hall tickets by logging in using previous year hall ticket number and date of birth.

Direct link to download TS Inter hall ticket 2023

How to download TS Inter Hall Tickets 2023

  1. Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, open Inter 1st year, 2nd year or bridge course admit card download link.
  3. Enter the previous exam hall ticket number and your date of birth.
  4. Submit and download admit card.
  5. Take a printout for the exam day.

TS Inter 1st year examination will begin on March 15 and will end on April 3, 2023. Intermediate 2nd year examination will be held from March 16 to April 4. The exams will be conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.

