AP Inter re-counting, re-verification results 2024 for IPE 1st, 2nd years out on bieap.apcfss.in, direct link

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced re-counting and re-verification results of the Intermediate Public March Examination (IPE March 2024). Candidates who have applied for re-counting of marks and re-verification of the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams can check the results through the link given on bieap.apcfss.in. Roll number, acknowledgement/registration number and date of birth are required to check the AP Inter re-counting and re-verification result. AP Inter re-counting, re-verification results 2024 out on bieap.apcfss.in

Direct link to check AP Inter re-counting and re-verification result 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year, AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results were declared on April 12. In the 1st year exam, 4,61,273 general candidates appeared and 3,10,875 passed. The pass percentage was 67 per cent. In the Vocational stream, 38,483 students appeared, 23,181 passed and the pass percentage was 60 per cent.

In the 2nd year general stream, the pass percentage was 78 per cent as 3,06,528 of the 3,93,757 appeared candidates qualified.

For Vocational, 32,339 students appeared, 23,000 passed and the pass percentage was 71 per cent.

Candidates who remained dissatisfied with the marks awarded had the option to apply for re-counting of marks and re-verification of results.

How to check AP Inter re-counting, re-verification result

Go to bieap.apcfss.in. Open the ‘I.P.E Recounting(RC) & Reverification(RV) Results’ page. Login with your roll number, acknowledgement/registration number and date of birth. Submit it and check the result.

Next, the BIEAP will hold the AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE) from May 24 to June 1 at 861 exam centres across the state.

This time, 5,03,459 candidates will appear for the Supplementary examination of whom 3,65,872 are first year and 1,37,587 are second year students.

As many as 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls have applied for the 1st year and 67,129 girls and 54,416 girls have applied for the 2nd year supply exam.