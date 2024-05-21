AP inter Supply Exam 2024: 503459 students to appear in IPASE 2024 from May 24, noteworthy info for candidates issued

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will begin AP Inter Supply Exam on May 24, 2024. The IPASE May 2024 examination will conclude on June 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 861 exam centres across the state. AP inter Supply Exam 2024: IPASE begins on May 24, important instructions here (HT file)

This year a total of 503459 candidates will appear for AP Inter supply examination out of which 365872 candidates will appear for first year exam and 137587 will appear for second year exam.

For regular course, a total of 177012 boys and 169381 girls will appear for first year and a total of 67129 boys and 54416 girls will appear in second year exam.

AP inter Supply Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates

The AP Inter Supply examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted for first year and second shift will be conducted for second year. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The examinations for both years will begin with 2nd language paper I for the first year and 2nd language paper II for the second year. The IPASE May examination will conclude with a Modern Language Paper and a Geography paper for both classes. In every examination centre one Medical department person will be appointed with the medical kit during the examinations in view of the severity of summer. Candidates shall be permitted to enter the exam center 30 minutes before the commencement of exam i.e., 8.30 AM/2.00 PM. Candidates shall occupy the seats allotted to them in the Examination Hall 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate shall be allowed into the exam center after 9.00 AM/2.30 PM. Display of room wise allotment of students will be kept in more number of places to avoid crowding at the examination centres. This year total number of vulnerable centres are 33 and total number of sensitive centres are 37.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.