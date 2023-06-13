Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh is going to announce Intermediate Public Supplementary exam results 2023 today, June 13, at 5 pm. When announced, students who took the exam can check their marks on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results today on bie.ap.gov.in(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Advanced Supplementary Results will be announced soon”, reads a message on the result website.

Students can check AP Inter Supplementary results using hall ticket numbers.

BIE AP announced Inter Public exam results on April 26.

How to check AP Inter Supply result 2023

Go to the official website of the board: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in. Go to the ““Advanced Supplementary Results” page. Now, login by entering your roll number. Check and download results. Take a printout of the page for future uses.