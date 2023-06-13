AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year Supply result today at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year releasing today at bie.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter supplementary exam result 2023, today, 13 June 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the AP Inter supplementary examination can check the results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examination results on April 26.
AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023, and 1st-year exams took place between March 15 and April 3, 2023, at various centres across the state.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 13, 2023 02:27 PM IST
AP Supplementary results 2023: Result will be available at bie.ap.gov.in
“Advanced Supplementary Results will be announced soon”, reads a message on the result official website.
- Jun 13, 2023 02:18 PM IST
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: List of websites to check
bieap.apcfss.in
bie.ap.gov.in
- Jun 13, 2023 02:17 PM IST
AP Inter Supply result 2023: Follow these steps to view marks sheets
Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
Next, click on the AP Inter supplementary results 2023
Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.
Check results and take a print for future reference.
- Jun 13, 2023 02:14 PM IST
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Results today at 5 pm
Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh will announce the Intermediate Public Supplementary exam results 2023 today, June 13, at 5 pm