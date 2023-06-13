AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year Supply result today at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter supplementary exam result 2023, today, 13 June 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the AP Inter supplementary examination can check the results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year Supply result today

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examination results on April 26.

AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023, and 1st-year exams took place between March 15 and April 3, 2023, at various centres across the state.