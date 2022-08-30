Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Date: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing today

AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Date: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing today

board exams
Published on Aug 30, 2022 11:11 AM IST

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time has been announced. BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today, August 30, 2022 at 5 pm.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results today(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be declared on August 30, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Live Updates

As per the Board, the AP supplementary results for I and II year General and Vocational courses of IPASE 2022 will be released by Education Minister of State, Botcha Satyanarayana on August 30, 2022 at 5 pm. The results can also be checked on examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time

DateTime 
August 30, 20225 pm 

The AP supplementary examination for first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical exams were conducted from August 17 to August 22, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BIEAP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP