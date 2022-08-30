Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in

board exams
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 12:57 PM IST

AP Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: AP Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared today, August 30, 2022. BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results is available at manabadi.co.in.

AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
AP Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Supplementary Results 2022 on August 30, 2022. 

Students who have appeared for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination in the state can check their results on the official website of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results on private website examresults.ap.nic.in. The results can be checked by candidates by entering their roll number and date of birth. 

The AP supplementary examination for first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of BIEAP. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:57 PM IST

    Inter results: Announced on June 22

    Inter results for Andhra Pradesh have been announced on June 22, 2022. The pass percentage was first year was 54% and second year was 61%. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    AP IPASE results 2022: Where to check 

    AP IPASE results 2022 can be checked on official and private websites. The list is given below. 

    bie.ap.gov.in

    manabadi.co.in

    examresults.ap.nic.in

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:50 PM IST

    AP inter supply results 2022 today: Declared 

    AP inter supply results 2022 today has been declared. The results was scheduled to be announced at 5 pm, however, the declaration was done at 11.30 am today. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:40 PM IST

    AP inter supply results: AP inter results declared on June 22 

    AP inter results was declared on June 22, 2022. The overall pass percentage for first year was 54 percent and for second year was 61 percent. Those candidates who did not perform well appeared for AP inter supply examinations. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:30 PM IST

    AP inter supplementary results 2022 link

    AP inter supplementary results 2022 links for 1st year and 2nd year are given below. 

    Check 1st year results here 

    Check 2nd year results here 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    AP inter supplementary results 2022: Credentials required 

    Hall Ticket Number

    Date of Birth 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    AP inter supplementary results: When was exam conducted 

    The AP supplementary examination for first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:11 PM IST

    AP inter supplementary result 2022: Second year results out 

    AP inter supplementary result 2022 for second year has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given below. 

    Direct link to check 2nd year results for general course

    Direct link to check 2nd year results for vocational course 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    AP inter results date 2022: Declared today 

    AP inter results date 2022 was August 30, 2022. The result as per the Board's statement was scheduled to release at 5 pm, however, the Board has announced the results today at around 11.30 am. The direct link is given below for checking. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    AP inter results 2022 supplementary results: List of websites 

    bie.ap.gov.in

    examresults.ap.nic.in

    manabadi.co.in

  • Aug 30, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    AP inter results 2022: Check official website 

    AP inter results 2022: Check official website
    AP inter results 2022: Check official website
  • Aug 30, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    AP inter results: How to check 

    Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

    Click on IPASE Results 2022 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on first year or second year exam link.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 30, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    AP inter 2nd year result 2022: Announced 

    AP inter 2nd year result 2022 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

    Direct link to check 

  • Aug 30, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    AP inter supply result 2022: Declared 

    AP inter supply result 2022 has been declared. 

