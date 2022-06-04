AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result releasing today

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022 today, June 4, 2022. Andhra Pradesh 10th result will be declared at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. AP SSC Result Live Updates

This year around 6 lakh candidates have appeared for AP Class 10 Board examinations. The Andhra Pradesh board examination was started on April 27, 2022 and ended on May 9, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state.

The Board has decided to not announce the ranks of the students as per section. The Directorate of Government Examinations is not assigning any ranks to the students in SSC Public examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

