board exams

AP SSC Result 2021: BSEAP Manabadi Class 10 results today on bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2021 to be declared today. BSEAP Manabadi Class 10 results will release at 5 pm. Candidates can check their respective results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:30 AM IST
AP SSC Result 2021: BSEAP Manabadi Class 10 results today on bse.ap.gov.in(PTI Photo)

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Result 2021 on August 6, 2021. The BSEAP Manabadi Class 10 Results will be declared at 5 pm on August 6. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams in the state can check their result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The result will be announced at 5 pm at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada. The result can also be checked by registered candidates on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

As per the official notice, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations. The students can download the memos from the official website and the Headmasters of the school can download the subject-wise performance using their school login credentials and hand over the attested copies of the same to the students of their concerned schools.

This year over 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates can check more related details on the official website of BSEAP.

Topics
ap ssc results bseap manabadi
