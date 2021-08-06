AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2021 on August 6, 2021. The Board will announce Andhra Pradesh 10th Results at 5 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada. The result can also be checked by registered candidates on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

This year around 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The schools later conducted the exams from June 7 to June 16, 2021, for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates (regular and private) in the state.

However, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.