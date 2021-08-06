AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2021 on August 6, 2021. The Board will announce Andhra Pradesh 10th Results at 5 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada. The result can also be checked by registered candidates on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.
This year around 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The schools later conducted the exams from June 7 to June 16, 2021, for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates (regular and private) in the state.
However, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.
AUG 06, 2021 01:22 PM IST
AP 10th Result How To Check
AP 10th Result will be declared today, August 6, 2021. Candidates can take a note on How To Check Class 10 results below.
• Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
• Click on AP SSC results 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AUG 06, 2021 01:11 PM IST
AP SSC Results 2021 With Marks: How result will be announced
As per the official notice, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations. The students can download the memos from the official website and the Headmasters of the school can download the subject-wise performance using their school login credentials and hand over the attested copies of the same to the students of their concerned schools.
AUG 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: Check Official Notice
AUG 06, 2021 12:45 PM IST
AP Class 10 Result 2021: Exams were conducted at school level
AP Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced today. The exams were conducted at the school level. The school-level exams will be conducted from June 7 to June 16, 2021 for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates (regular and private) in the state.
AUG 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST
AP 10th Result 2021: Where to check
AP 10th Result 2021 can be checked on the official site of BSEAP. The official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
AUG 06, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021: More than 5.38 lakh candidates registered
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021 will be declared. More than 5.38 lakh students will check their results. This year 5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams.
AUG 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result: Where to check results
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be declared at 5 pm today. All the students who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
AUG 06, 2021 12:05 PM IST
AP SSC Results: To be announced at the press conference
AP SSC Results will be announced at the press conference today. The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada at 5 pm. The result link will be activated soon after the declaration.
AUG 06, 2021 11:55 AM IST
AP SSC Results 2021: Date and Time announced
AP SSC Results 2021 date and time have been announced by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The Class 10 result will be announced today, August 6, 2021 at 5 pm.
