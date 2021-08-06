Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today
AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today on bse.ap.gov
AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today

AP SSC Results 2021 will be declared on August 6, 2021. Candidates can check Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today at 5 pm. The result link will be available on the official site of BSE AP on bse.ap.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2021 on August 6, 2021. The Board will announce Andhra Pradesh 10th Results at 5 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada. The result can also be checked by registered candidates on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

This year around 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The schools later conducted the exams from June 7 to June 16, 2021, for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates (regular and private) in the state.

However, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 06, 2021 01:22 PM IST

    AP 10th Result How To Check

    AP 10th Result will be declared today, August 6, 2021. Candidates can take a note on How To Check Class 10 results below.

    • Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

    • Click on AP SSC results 2021 link available on the home page.

    • Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.

    • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    • Check the result and download it.

    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • AUG 06, 2021 01:11 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2021 With Marks: How result will be announced

    As per the official notice, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations. The students can download the memos from the official website and the Headmasters of the school can download the subject-wise performance using their school login credentials and hand over the attested copies of the same to the students of their concerned schools.

  • AUG 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: Check Official Notice

    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: Check Official Notice
    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: Check Official Notice
  • AUG 06, 2021 12:45 PM IST

    AP Class 10 Result 2021: Exams were conducted at school level

    AP Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced today. The exams were conducted at the school level. The school-level exams will be conducted from June 7 to June 16, 2021 for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates (regular and private) in the state.

  • AUG 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST

    AP 10th Result 2021: Where to check

    AP 10th Result 2021 can be checked on the official site of BSEAP. The official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

  • AUG 06, 2021 12:26 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021: More than 5.38 lakh candidates registered

    Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021 will be declared. More than 5.38 lakh students will check their results. This year 5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams.

  • AUG 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh 10th Result: Where to check results

    Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be declared at 5 pm today. All the students who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

  • AUG 06, 2021 12:05 PM IST

    AP SSC Results: To be announced at the press conference

    AP SSC Results will be announced at the press conference today. The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada at 5 pm. The result link will be activated soon after the declaration.

  • AUG 06, 2021 11:55 AM IST

    AP SSC Results 2021: Date and Time announced

    AP SSC Results 2021 date and time have been announced by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The Class 10 result will be announced today, August 6, 2021 at 5 pm.

AP SSC Results 2021 will be declared on August 6, 2021. Candidates can check Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today at 5 pm. The result link will be available on the official site of BSE AP on bse.ap.gov.in.
