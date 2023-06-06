Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC declares Class 12th results

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC declares Class 12th results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 01:03 PM IST

AHSEC HS Result 2023: Assam Class 12th results has been declared today at 9 am. Check results on ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced results of HS or Class 12 final exam today, June 6 at 9 am. Students can go to the board website, ahsec.assam.gov.in and check their marks once it is available. Apart from the board website, HS results will be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in and assam.result.in as well. Assam HS result 2023 live updates.

Assam board 12th result: AHSEC HS final results releasing today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam HS result 2023 direct link

While results will be out today, students have to collect their marks sheets and certificates from schools later.

The board will announce names of top 10 rank holders in each stream – Science, Arts and Commerce – along with results.

“Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted confirming the result date and time.

Assam HS result 2023: How to check AHSEC results

Visit one of the official websites mentioned above.

On the homepage, click on the HS or Class 12 result link.

Log in using the asked information.

Check and download your result.

Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had declared Matric or HSLC final exam results in March.

Topics
assam ahsec board exam result
