Assam Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check AHSEC HS Final Result

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare Assam Board Class 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for AHSEC HS Final Result can check the result at 9 am today. The Class 12 result will be available to candidates on the official site of AHSEC on ahsec.nic.in.

This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from Science stream, 191855 are from Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or Vocational course. Candidates can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 Live

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of AHSEC on ahsec.nic.in.

• Click on Assam Board Class 12 Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Click on result and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

The Class 12 exams in the state was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of Class 10, 11 and 12 marks.