AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 Live: 12th results declared, direct link soon
AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 has been declared on July 31, 2021. Class 12 result will be announced at 9 am on July 31, 2021. The Board has declared the result for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science all together. Candidates can check the result on the official site of AHSEC on ahsec.nic.in and also on Assam Results on assamresults.in.
The result can be checked by candidates on various websites including – NeCareer.com, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamjobalerts.com, schools9.com, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com.
This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from Science stream, 191855 are from Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or Vocational course. The examination was to be conducted in 820 exam centres across the country.
The exams was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result is prepared.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:25 AM IST
AHSEC HS result: 189793 candidates passed
AHSEC HS Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link has not been released till now. A total of 189793 candidates have passed the Class 12 exams.
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Assam HS result 2021 live: Check second and third division students
A total of 89520 candidates have secured second division marks and 42029 candidates have secured third division marks.
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Assam board 12th result 2021: 58244 candidates secure first division
A total of 191855 candidates have registered for Class 12 exams this year. Out of the total number of candidates, 58244 candidates have secured first division marks.
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Assam AHSEC Result 2021: Overall pass percentage is 98.93%
Assam AHSEC Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 98.93 percent this year.
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:14 AM IST
HS result 2021: Result Declared
HS result 2021 has been declared. The direct link is still not out. Candidates can check the result on ahsec.nic.in.
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Assam board 12th result: Check result on mobile
Assam board 12th result will be available in a short while. The result can be checked on mobile as well. The Class 12 result will be available on 'Upolobdha app' and AHSEC result 2021 app. Candidates can download it from Google Play Store and check their respective results.
-
JUL 31, 2021 09:01 AM IST
AHSEC 12th result: No merit list this year
AHSEC 12th result will be declared in a while. This year the Board will not release the merit list this year as the exams have not been conducted. The topper list will also not be announced.
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:54 AM IST
AHSEC result 2021: Official website not working
AHSEC result 2021 will be declared in a while. However, before the declaration of result, the AHSEC official website is not working. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page to check results.
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:52 AM IST
AHSEC 12th result 2021: Result link to be available at 9 am
AHSEC 12th result 2021 link will be available at 9 am today. The direct link will be available here.
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:46 AM IST
AHSEC Assam Board HS Result: Evaluation Criteria released
AHSEC Assam Board HS Result will be declared at 9 am. The Class 12 result will be evaluated on the basis of the evaluation criteria released by the Board officials. As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 result has been prepared on the basis of Class 10, 11 and 12 marks.
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Assam 12th Result: How to check
• Visit the official site of AHSEC on ahsec.nic.in.
• Click on Assam Board Class 12 Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on result and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Assam 12th Result 2021: List of websites
Assam 12th Result 2021 will be announced at 9 am. The list of websites if given below.
• ahsec.nic.in
• assamresults.in
• NeCareer.com
• ahsec.assam.gov.in
• assamjobalerts.com
• schools9.com
• indiaresults.com
• vidyavision.com
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Assam Board class 12th Result 2021: Exams cancelled
Assam Board class 12th Result 2021 will be declared in an hour. The exams for Class 12 have been have cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases.
-
JUL 31, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Assam HS result: Exams were to held at 820 centres
Assam HS result will be declared in an hour. This year the exams were scheduled to be conducted at 820 centres across the state. However, due to rise in COVID19 cases, the state government cancelled the exams for Class 12 all streams.
-
JUL 31, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Assam board HS Result 2021: 2.5 lakh students wait for their results
This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from Science stream, 191855 are from Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or Vocational course.
-
JUL 31, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Assam HS result 2021: Time of result
Assam HS result 2021 will be declared today, July 31, 2021. The result will be announced at 9 am today.
-
JUL 31, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Date
Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Date and Time was confirmed on July 28, 2021. The Class 12 exams result will be declared on July 31, 2021 at 9 am. Students can check their respective results after declaration.
Get our daily newsletter
AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021: Assam 12th result declared at ahsec.nic.in
- Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the class 12 result today. The AHSEC result is available on the official website ahsec.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 Live: UK Board class 10, 12 marks today
- Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and Class 12 results today. The result will be released on the official website of the UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 will be available at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/.