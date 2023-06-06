Assam HS 12th Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 results out, 84.96% pass Science, 79.57% Commerce & 70.12% Arts stream

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced Assam HS 12th Result 2023 on June 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Assam Board Class 12 examination can check their results through the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and also on resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates

Assam HS 12th Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 results out, check pass percentage (PTI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results for Arts, Commerce and Science stream have been released today. This year around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the Assam HS board examination.

The overall pass percentage of Arts is 70.12%, Commerce is 79.57% and Science is 84.96%. A total of 261231 candidates of Arts stream appeared for the exam out of which 183180 candidates passed. For Science stream, a total of 46383 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 39405 candidates have passed. A total of 20417 candidates have appeared for the exam from Commerce stream and 16245 have passed it.

Assam HS Result 2023: Toppers stream wise

This year the toppers are:

Commerce: Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar, both scored 472 marks out of 500.

Science: Nikhilesh Dutta scored 484 marks out of 500.

Arts: Sankalpajit Saikia scored 490 marks out of 500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}