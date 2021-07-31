Assam HS Class 12th Result 2021: AHSEC 12th Results today, list of websites here

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare Assam HS Class 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. AHSEC 12th Results will be announced at 9 am on July 31. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 all streams can check the result on the official site of AHSEC and other websites.

As per the official notice, the result will be sent to all the Educational Institutions/ Examination Centres under AHSEC to their respective emails before 9 am on July 31. Candidates can check the result in the list of websites given below.

AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 Live

Assam HS Class 12th Result 2021: List of websites

• ahsec.nic.in

• assamresults.in

• NeCareer.com

• ahsec.assam.gov.in

• assamjobalerts.com

• schools9.com

• indiaresults.com

• vidyavision.com

This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from Science stream, 191855 are from Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or Vocational course.

The Class 12 exams for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.