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Assam HS Result 2026: How to check Class 12 results? Step-by-step guide

Assam HS Result 2026: Assam Class 12 results were declared on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in on Tuesday.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 10:35 am IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council declared the Class 12 board results on April 28 on its official website. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary exams can check their results on the AHSEC site, as well as on results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th results announced today at ahsec.assam.gov.in. (Santosh Kumar)

Candidates will need their roll number to access their scorecards and download marksheets. Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE

The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026, in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The board held a press conference to share key details, including overall pass percentage, district-wise and gender-wise performance, and other important statistics.

How to check Assam class 12 results?

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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