The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has not released the Assam HS Result 2026 yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the AHSEC Class 12 results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

Assam HS Result 2026: When will AHSEC Class 12 results release? check past trends

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The Board has not announced the date and time of the results release. As per past trends, the Class 12 results are expected to be announced in May 2026.

The AHSEC 12th results will be announced via a press conference. The Board will conduct the press conference where results, pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise performance and other details will be shared.

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Assam HS Result 2026: Check the past trends here

2025: The Class 12 results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 81.03%, the Science stream is 84.88%, the Commerce stream is 82.18%, and the Vocational stream is 68.55%.

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{{^usCountry}} 2024: This year, the HS results were announced on May 9. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 88.24%, the Science stream is 90.29%, and the Commerce stream is 88.28%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2024: This year, the HS results were announced on May 9. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 88.24%, the Science stream is 90.29%, and the Commerce stream is 88.28%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2023: The Board announced the Class 12 results on June 6. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 84.96%, the Commerce stream is 79.57%, and the Arts stream is 70.12%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2023: The Board announced the Class 12 results on June 6. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 84.96%, the Commerce stream is 79.57%, and the Arts stream is 70.12%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Odisha girl secures 500 out of 500 marks in CBSE Class 10 examination Assam HS Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Odisha girl secures 500 out of 500 marks in CBSE Class 10 examination Assam HS Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.

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