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Assam HS Result 2026: When will AHSEC Class 12 results release? check past trends

Assam HS Result 2026 will be announced likely soon. Check the past trends as when AHSEC Class 12 results will release. 

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:28 am IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has not released the Assam HS Result 2026 yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the AHSEC Class 12 results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

Assam HS Result 2026: When will AHSEC Class 12 results release? check past trends

The Board has not announced the date and time of the results release. As per past trends, the Class 12 results are expected to be announced in May 2026.

The AHSEC 12th results will be announced via a press conference. The Board will conduct the press conference where results, pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise performance and other details will be shared.

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Assam HS Result 2026: Check the past trends here

2025: The Class 12 results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 81.03%, the Science stream is 84.88%, the Commerce stream is 82.18%, and the Vocational stream is 68.55%.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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