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Assam HSLC 10th result 2026: Check full list of toppers here

The results were announced during a press conference held by board officials at the board office in Assam.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:15 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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The Assam HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 results for 2026 were declared at 10:30 am, with the board also releasing the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and key data.

The Assam HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 results for 2026 were declared at 10:30 am, with the board also releasing the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and key data.(Representational Image/Santosh Kumar)

Students can check their results online on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The direct link to access the Assam Board Class 10 result 2026 is also available online.

The results were announced during a press conference held by board officials at the board office in Assam.

Follow here for live updates on Assam HSLC class 10 results

Toppers of Assam HSLC class 10

Rank 1: Jyotirmay Das

Rank 2: Akankha Bhuyan

Rank 3: Jia Farah Islam

Rank 3: Surjit Akhtar

Additionally, students can access their HSLC results via DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates had registered for the examinations.

The release of the results was scheduled a day after polling, even though the evaluation process had been completed earlier. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had confirmed on April 9 that the results would be declared on April 10. The scorecards were expected to be released around 10 am or 11 am.

Polling for the Assam Assembly elections to elect 126 members was held on Thursday in a single phase, with the results set to be announced on May 4.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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