Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Latest updates on BSEB Matric results

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Wait of lakhs of students waiting for Bihar board Matric Result 2023 could be over soon. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announced Class 10th or Matric final result date and time shortly on its Facebook and Twitter pages. Bihar board 10th results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com.

Hindustan Times will also host Bihar board Matric results. If students are unable to check their scores on the official website, they can use the HT portal link given below as an alternative method to view their scores.

Bihar board 10th result 2023 on hindustantimes.com.

To check BSEB Matric result 2023 on results.biharboardonline.com or HT portal, students have to use their board exam roll number and roll code. This year, around 16 lakh students took the Class 10 final exam in Bihar and are now waiting for results. Bihar board 10th result 2023 date and time will be shared here.