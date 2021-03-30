Bihar board 10th Results 2021: BSEB likely to declare matric result by this date

Bihar board 10th Results 2021: After announcing intermediate results, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has geared up to declare matric results in the first week of April.

Around 16.84 lakh students appeared in the matric board exam conducted across 1,525 exam centres across Bihar. BSEB held matric exams from February 17 to 24 while re-exam of cancelled social science (first sitting paper) was held of March 8.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, has not announced official date for result announcement but he has assured result announcement in early-April.

“As preparations are in the final stage, result announcement will be made very soon. Students can expect result announcement in the first week of April. Our speedy evaluation process and computerised result processing minimises time required for result preparation. Our IT team has designed software which is 16 times faster than previously used software. Besides, OMR sheets are digitally evaluated”, he said.

“No other education board provides answer-sheets with pre-printed students’ details and tagged with barcode and lithocode. These measures have brought transparency in exam conduct. Altogether 208 examinees were expelled for using unfair means while 53 impersonators were arrested during matric exam”, he added.

Board officials said that preparation of toppers’ list and verification will be done after March 31.

“Evaluation of copies have already been completed from March 12 to 24. However, final stage preparation and verification is yet to be done which will take five to seven days for completion. Due to Holi vacation, the result announcement may get slightly delayed by April 7 to 10”, said an official.

Matric result 2020

BSEB announced matric results in May last year. Overall pass percentage stood 80.59%. Himanshu Raj emerged of Janta High School( Rohtas) emerged as state topper by obtaining 96.20%.