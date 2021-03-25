Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 tomorrow, Register here to get BSEB inter results

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12th or intermediate board examination result will be declared at 3pm on Friday. The BSEB class 12 examination was held from February 1 to 13, 2021, at 1,443 exam centres spread across the state.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate exam can register themselves on the links given below to get their results, after it is declared.

How to register to get BSEB class 12 board result after it is announced:

Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

Click on the Board Exam tab given on the top navigation bar

Click on the Bihar Board tab on the website

Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

A new page will appear

Key in the requisite details and submit

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 result

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 board arts result

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 board commerce result

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 board science result

Students can also check results of Bihar Board BSEB class 12 examination 2021 from the official websites of BSEB:

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboard.ac.in.

This year, as many as 13,50,233 students had registered for the Bihar Board BSEB class 12 board examinations, out of which, 74,000 candidates had registered for the commerce stream, 7.30 lakh for the arts stream, and 5.45 lakh for the science stream.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2021 after it is announced:

Visit the official website On the home page, click on the “Results” tab Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results” Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results A new page will appear on the display screen Key in your credentials and log in The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its print out for future references.