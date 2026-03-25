Bihar School Examination Board has started the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 scrutiny registration process on March 25, 2026. Candidates who are not satisfied with their BSEB Inter results can apply for scrutiny through the official website of BSEB scrutiny at intermediate.biharboardscrutiny.com. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: BSEB Inter results scrutiny registration begins, apply by April 2

As per the official notice, the scrutiny application link will remain active till April 2, 2026. Candidates will have to pay ₹120/- per subject to apply for the scrutiny process.

Under the provisions of the Committee Regulations, scrutiny will be based on the following points:

a. If the marks awarded on the inner pages of the answer sheet are not indicated on the cover page, they will be corrected.

b. If there is an error in the total of the awarded marks, it will be corrected.

c. If any question or its section is undervalued, it will be evaluated and the score obtained will be corrected.

As a result of scrutiny, marks may increase, decrease, or remain the same.

Direct link to apply for scrutiny

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How to apply for scrutiny To apply for the scrutiny round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB scrutiny at intermediate.biharboardscrutiny.com.

2. Register yourself and login to the account.

3. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Inter result 2026 was announced on March 23, 2026. The Science stream was topped by Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman, while the Arts section topper is Nishu Kumari from Gaya. Aditi Kumari from Patna topped the Commerce section of the exam. The overall pass percentage is 85.19 percent.