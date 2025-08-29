Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration process for Bihar Board Exam 2026. Candidates who have to apply for BSEB Class 10, 12 board exam can do it through the official website of BSEB. Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Class 10, 12 registration date extended, details here(HT file)

The Class 10 registration link is available at secondary.biharboardonline.com and Class 12 registration link is available on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The registration process will close on September 3, 2025. The payment of fee can be done on September 1, 2025.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: How to register

To register for Bihar Board Exam 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board Exam 2026 Secondary and Senior Secondary link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves for the exam.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 10 result was announced on March 29 and the Class 12 result was announced on March 25, 2025.

This year, 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam, of whom 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys. 82.11 per cent students passed the exam.

In the 12th class, girls outperformed boys, both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. The overall pass percentage of students in all streams put together is 86.50 per cent this year, which is lower than last year's 87.21 per cent. For more related details candidates can chekc the official website of BSEB.