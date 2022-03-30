Bihar board 10th result 2022 date & time: BSEB Matric result on March 31 at 1pm

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2022 date and time: Results of Matric or Class 10 final exams, 2022, will be declared on March 31 at 1pm, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said on Wednesday. Bihar 10th result 2022 will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSEB Matric results will be declared officially at a press conference, following which students can download their mark sheets from the board website.

Bihar Board matric results tomorrow | Live update here

Students need to use their roll number and/or registration number to download Bihar board exam results. Here are the steps to follow.

Bihar 10th Board Result 2022: How to download

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the Matric result download link.

On the next page, enter the login credentials and submit.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet.

The BSEB will announce the schedule for scrutiny of answer sheets after the results are out. Students who could not quality in the final exams, and those who were absent, will get another chance to pass the compartment and special exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, the Bihar board conducted Class 10 final exams in February, Around 17 lakh students have registered for the exam.