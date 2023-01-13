Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on JAC, WBCHSE, PSEB datesheet, admit card
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 will begin in February 2023 and will end in April 2023 for most of the boards. The datesheet for various boards have already been released including RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH, CBSE and others. Some boards namely, JAC, WBCHSE, PSEB, Karnataka among others have not released the Class 10, 12 time table yet.
Students of the boards whose datesheet have not been released are anxious as when the Board will release the exam dates. The exam dates will be available to candidates on the official website of respective Boards.
RBSE has recently released the Board exam datesheet. The Class 10 board examination across the state will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 11, 2023 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. Check latest updates on board exam dates, time table, admit card below.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 09:02 PM
UP Board exam 2023: Exam to held from February 16
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has released High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exam dates. The UP board 10th and 12th final exams will begin on February 16.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 06:08 PM
MBOSE 2022 date sheet: Class 10th and 12th date sheet released
Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the date sheet or timetable for the Class 10, 11 and 12 final exams. SSLC or Class 10 board exam will be held from March 3 to 17, 2023. Class 12 theory exams will take place from March 1 to 28 and Practical exams will be conducted from February 10 to 20.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 04:29 PM
Karnataka PUC Exam Dates 2022: Released
Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board has released the final time table for 2nd PUC examinations in the state. As per the final time table, Class 12 board exams in the state will be held from March 9 to 29. Details here
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 03:30 PM
ICSE Exam Dates 2023
Class 10 or ICSE examinations will begin on February 27, 2023 and will end on March 29, 2023. The examination duration is for 2 hours every day and will begin at 11 am on some days or at 9 am on other days. ICSE exam will commence with English Paper I and will end with Biology Science Paper 3.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 02:29 PM
UPMSP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 dates here
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has released High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exam date sheets. The Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 3 and Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 01:20 PM
Exam time table: Assam Class 10 board exam dates
The Class 10 or HSLC examination will begin on March 3 and will conclude on March 20, 2023. The examination will begin with English language paper and will conclude with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic and Persian papers.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 12:37 PM
CBSE board exam
Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table on December 29, 2022. Check complete details here
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 12:00 PM
BSEH date sheet 2023: Check dates here
BSEH Datesheet 2023 has been released on January 11, 2023. The Class 10, 12 time table is available to candidates on the offcial site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:26 AM
Board Exams 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 datesheet released
BSEH Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 27, 2023 onwards. The Class 10 exams will get over on March 25, 2023 and Class 12 exams will get over on March 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted in single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm every day.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:08 AM
WBBSE Time Table 2023: Class 10 datesheet released
The WBBSE Class 10th examination will be conducted from February 23 through March 4. The duration of the examination will be three hours and fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper. Details here
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:56 AM
UP Board exam time table 2023: Pre board theory exams
Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held from January 16 to January 20. Intermediate practical exams will be held in two phases from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:51 AM
RBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023: Datesheet released
The Class 10 board examination across the state will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 11, 2023. The examination will be conducted from 8.30 am onwards. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The time duration is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:46 AM
PSEB Board Exam 2023: Board Chairman resigns
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Chairman, Yograj Sharma on Wednesday resigned from the post and his resignation has been accepted by the Punjab government. However, Yograj claimed that the cause of the resignation was due to personal reasons. Complete story here
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:41 AM
UP Board exam date 2023 class 12: Dates
UP Board exam date 2023 Class 12 is from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:36 AM
UP Board exam date 2023 10th class: Released
UP Board exam date 2023 10th class will begin on February 16 and will end on March 3, 2023. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.