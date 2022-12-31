Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC time table released

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC time table released

board exams
Published on Dec 31, 2022 02:11 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet has been released for SSC and HSC exams. Candidates can check the time table below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet. The time table for Class 10 and Class 12 have been released and is available on the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 10 or SSC board exams will commence on March 2, 2023 and will end on March 25, 2023. Class 12 or HSC board exams will commence from February 21, 2023 and will end on March 21, 2023.

The Board will conduct SSC or Class 10 examination in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days. The HSC or Class 12 examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. To download the datesheets, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: How to download

  • Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet for SSC or HSC exams.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC Datesheet

HSC Datesheet

Sign out