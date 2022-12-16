Home / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE 2023 class 10th and 12th examination timetable released at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 2023 class 10th and 12th examination timetable released at cgbse.nic.in

board exams
Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:36 PM IST

CGBSE has released the examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th.

CGBSE 2023 class 10th and 12th examination timetable released at cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE 2023 class 10th and 12th examination timetable released at cgbse.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination or class 12th exam will commence on March 1 and will end on March 31. The Examination for High School Certificate Examination or class 10th examination will commence on March 2 and will end on March 24. The detailed CGBSE 2023 examination schedule is available on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Along with the class 12th and class 12th examination schedule, CGBSE has released the physical Traning Diploma Examination( 1st year and 2nd year ) examination schedule. The exam will begin on March 1 and will end on March 13.

CGBSE class 10th and class 12th examinations will be held from 9 am till 12:15 noon.

Direct link to check CGBSE 20023 examination timetable

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: How to check exam schedule

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgbse.nic.in cgbse date sheet + 1 more
cgbse.nic.in cgbse date sheet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out