BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today, June 25, 2021. All the registered students of Class 10 can check the result on the official site of BSE Odisha. The Odisha Class 10 result will be available for registered candidates on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 examination in the state. The result will be approved by the Examination Committee of the Board by 4 pm and the link to check the result will be activated at 6 pm for candidates.

The Board had cancelled Class 10 board exams last month due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board in May first week released the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10 students. As per the evaluation criteria, the assessment of marks will be done based on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 examinations.