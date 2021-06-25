Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: BSE Odisha Matric Result today, websites to check

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. The result will be available to candidates at 6 pm on the official site of BSE Odisha. The BSE Odisha Matric result will be available on the official sites at 6 pm for students to check the result.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered for the examination. All the registered candidates can check the list in the list of websites given below.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Websites to check

In case candidates are not able to check the result due to poor internet connectivity or no internet connection, they can opt to check the result on mobile. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to the registered mobile number through the Board.

The results of Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama Examination 2021 will be placed before the examination Committee of the Board on June 25, 2021, at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee, the result of all the above three examinations will be published from the Head Office at 4 pm.



