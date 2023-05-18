BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: HSC/Matric result today on orrissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result: Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce Class 10 or Matric or HSC exam results today, May 17. As informed by BSE President Ramashis Hazra, results of the HSC exam will be declared at 10 am. Once declared officially, students can visit the official website of the board, bseodisha.nic.in and check their marks online. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha HSC Matric result 2023 live updates.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: HSC or Matric result today on orrissaresults.nic.in(HT File)

To check Odisha 10th result, students will have to login to the board website using roll number and date of birth.

How to check Odisha Matric result 2023

Go to the board exam result portal, orrisaresults.nic.in. Open the link to check BSE Odisha HSC result 2023. Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and the text/numbers from the displayed image. Submit the details and check your result. Download/take printout of the result page for future uses.

BSE Odisha Class 10 board exam was held from March 10 to 17, 2023. For more details, students can check the official website of the board.