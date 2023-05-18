BSE Odisha Matric Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced HSC or Matric or Class 10 board exam results. Links to check marks have been activated on the board website, bseodisha.ac.in. Students can now check their marks online using roll number and date of birth. BSE Odisha Matric HSC result 2023 live updates.

BSE Odisha HSC Result 2023: Matric or 10th exam result out, direct link here

Apart from the two official websites, Odisha 10th results may also be available on some unofficial websites. However, students are advised to check their results on the official website only to ensure authenticity.

Go to the result website, orrisaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Go to the Odisha HSC result 2023 page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth.

Submit and view your result.

Download/take printout of the result page.

BSE Odisha HSC or Matric exam from March 10 to 17, 2023 at exam centres across the state.