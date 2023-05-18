Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released BSE Odisha HSC Matric Result 2023 on May 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha class 10 board examination can check Odisha Board 10th Results through the official site of BSE Odisha. BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live BSE Odisha HSC Matric Result 2023: How to check Odisha Board 10th Results(Sunil Ghosh / HT file)

The result link will be available at- bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSE Odisha HSC Matric Result 2023: How to check Odisha Board 10th Results

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on BSE Odisha HSC Matric Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details to login.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 6 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. The Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90.55%. A total of 517847 had passed the exam and 8699 remained unsuccessful. The results was announced on July 6.