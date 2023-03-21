BSEB Bihar Board Inter Results 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the date and time for declaration of Intermediate or Class 12 board exam results. Bihar Inter results 2023 will be declared on March 21, 2023 at 2 pm. Students can check their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once announced. Latest Updates of Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 Date, Time: Class 12 results today at 2 pm

As informed by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in February, evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets started on February 12 and continued till March 5. Evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets started on March 1 and was completed by March 12. Matric results will be announced later.

Bihar board Class 10 exams were held from February 10 to February 22 and BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

More than 13.18 lakh candidates registered for Intermediate exams in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Results of all three streams will be declared together.

A total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated at 123 evaluation centres.

Check Bihar Board Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal

How to check Bihar Board Inter results 2023

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link to download Intermediate or Class 12 results.

Enter your roll number and/or other required details.

Submit and view the result