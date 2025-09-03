Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

BSEB extends registration date again for Class 10 board exams 2027, notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 10:07 am IST

BSEB has extended the registration date for Class 10 board exams 2027. The official notice can be checked here. 

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Class 10 board exams 2027 till September 15, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 exam in 2027 can register online through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.org.

BSEB extends registration date again for Class 10 board exams 2027, notice here
BSEB extends registration date again for Class 10 board exams 2027, notice here

Candidates who will register for matric board exams during this period will download the pre-filled declaration form for the accuracy and verification of their details. After getting it signed by the student, their parents/guardians, and the head of the educational institution, the registration/permission application will be submitted by mandatorily uploading it on the committee's portal.

The last date for payment of the registration fee is September 12, 2025.

To register for Bihar Board Exam 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board Exam 2026 Secondary link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves for the exam.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 10 result was announced on March 29 and the Class 12 result was announced on March 25, 2025.

This year, 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination. A total of 12,79,294 students has passed the exam, of whom 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys. 82.11 per cent students passed the exam. For more related details candidates an check on the official website of BSEB.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / BSEB extends registration date again for Class 10 board exams 2027, notice here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On