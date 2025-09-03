Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Class 10 board exams 2027 till September 15, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 exam in 2027 can register online through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.org. BSEB extends registration date again for Class 10 board exams 2027, notice here

Candidates who will register for matric board exams during this period will download the pre-filled declaration form for the accuracy and verification of their details. After getting it signed by the student, their parents/guardians, and the head of the educational institution, the registration/permission application will be submitted by mandatorily uploading it on the committee's portal.

The last date for payment of the registration fee is September 12, 2025.

To register for Bihar Board Exam 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board Exam 2026 Secondary link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves for the exam.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 10 result was announced on March 29 and the Class 12 result was announced on March 25, 2025.

This year, 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination. A total of 12,79,294 students has passed the exam, of whom 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys. 82.11 per cent students passed the exam. For more related details candidates an check on the official website of BSEB.