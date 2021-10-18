Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet in circulation not issued by board: Official

CBSE datesheet will be released today for class 10, 12 term 1 board exams. CBSE official has refuted a fake datesheet that is being shared on social media currently.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CBSE official has refuted a fake datesheet that is being shared on social media. The board has not yet released the CBSE datesheet 2021 for class 10, 12 term 1 board exam. 

While the board is all prepared to announce the schedule of the first term board exam for class 10, 12, a datesheet with no authorization from the board, is being circulated on social media.

The CBSE datesheet will be released on October 18, Monday on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in.

While usually CBSE datesheets are released in December, this year the datesheets will come early as the board exams have been bifurcated and will be held in November-December and March-April.

In order to expedite the board exams and to avoid learning loss of students, the CBSE has categorized the subjects as major and minor subjects. The CBSE datesheet, scheduled to be released today, will be for major subjects. Exams for minor subjects is likely to conducted at school level.

The decision to bifurcate board exams has been taken by the Board in order to increase the chances of having board exams. The last edition of the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams could not be held in the country due to the second wave of COVID-19.

