CBSE board exams 2022 datesheet: Here's how, where students can download

CBSE datesheet for class 10, 12 term 1 board exams will be released on October 18, the board had said last week. The CBSE datesheet will give detailed information on the exam date, subject code, exam day rules, and other related information relevant to the board exam. This will be the first term of the CBSE board exams 2022. The final CBSE board exam result will be declared after the second term result is declared.

This year, the CBSE board exam will be held in two terms in order to increase the probability of exams for class 10, 12. In 2021, due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the annual board exam could not be held and students were awarded marks based on an alternative assessment method.

CBSE datesheet 2022: Know where to download

Students can download the marksheet from the official website of the CBSE, cbse.gov.in. Students can also collect their respective schools for the board exam datesheet.

CBSE datesheet 2022: Know how to download

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in

Click on the respective datesheets: CBSE class 10 datesheet or CBSE class 12 datesheet

Save the datesheets on your computers and mobile phones, for quick reference

Do not get lured by spam links or informations shared on messaging apps. Only follow the official website of the CBSE.

Follow the official and verified accounts of the CBSE on social media