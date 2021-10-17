Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE board exams 2022 datesheet: Here's how, where students can download
CBSE board exams 2022 datesheet: Here's how, where students can download

  • CBSE term 1 datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams will be released on the official website, cbse.gov.in. 
CBSE datesheet 2022 term 1: Here's how, where students can download
CBSE datesheet 2022 term 1: Here's how, where students can download
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 05:15 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CBSE datesheet for class 10, 12 term 1 board exams will be released on October 18, the board had said last week. The CBSE datesheet will give detailed information on the exam date, subject code, exam day rules, and other related information relevant to the board exam. This will be the first term of the CBSE board exams 2022. The final CBSE board exam result will be declared after the second term result is declared.

This year, the CBSE board exam will be held in two terms in order to increase the probability of exams for class 10, 12. In 2021, due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the annual board exam could not be held and students were awarded marks based on an alternative assessment method.

CBSE datesheet 2022: Know where to download

Students can download the marksheet from the official website of the CBSE, cbse.gov.in. Students can also collect their respective schools for the board exam datesheet.

CBSE datesheet 2022: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the respective datesheets: CBSE class 10 datesheet or CBSE class 12 datesheet
  • Save the datesheets on your computers and mobile phones, for quick reference
  • Do not get lured by spam links or informations shared on messaging apps. Only follow the official website of the CBSE.
  • Follow the official and verified accounts of the CBSE on social media
October 17, 2021
