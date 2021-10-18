CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10 term 1 exams released, check time table here

CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10 boards: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday released the date sheet for Class 10 Term 1 exams. Students can check the date sheet for Class 10 term 1 exam at the bottom of the story. The date sheet has been provided for all major subjects. The date sheet for minor subjects will be provided to the schools separately. The exams for minor subjects will start on November 17.

The CBSE Class 10 exams for major subjects will begin on Tuesday, November 30 with social science paper (subject code 087) and end on December 11 with English Language and Literature (Subject code 184). Science subject paper (code 086) will be held on Thursday December 2, Maths standard (code 041) and maths basic (code 241) will be conducted on Saturday December 4.

CBSE had earlier informed that it will hold two exams for Classes 10th and 12th in 2021-22 session.

The term 1 exam, to be conducted in November-December 2021 will be of 90 minutes and will have questions of objective type. The reading time for question papers will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes given earlier.

The term 2 exam to be held in March-April 2022 will be either subjective or objective, depending on COVID-19 situation. All these exams will be conducted offline.

The exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30am as it is winter season.