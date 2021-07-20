CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result date soon at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board exam soon. The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official result portals of the CBSE and on various digital platforms. Close to 18 lakh students are expected to receive their class 10 marks this year. This year's result is highly awaited due to the fact that for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result is being declared without holding any exam. This year, various state and national level boards including the CBSE had to drop board exams due to surge in COVID-19 cases during the time the exams were scheduled.

Keeping the health of students before everything else, the boards formulated an alternative marking scheme.