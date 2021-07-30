Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 result to be declared today on cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 will be declared today. Class 12 result can be checked on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE 12 Result 2021 on July 30, 2021 The Class 12 result will be available at 2 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in and CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in.

This year around 15 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country. Soon after the announcement, the Class 12 result will be available on various other platforms including DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app. The results can be checked on other websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The Class 12 exams was cancelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, 2021. The Board then formed a 13 member committee to prepare the evaluation criteria on which the result will be prepared.

The evaluation criteria includes 40:30:30 formula for assessing the marks of the Class 12 students. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will analyse the theory marks of each subject pre-boards or mid-term exams held by their schools earlier this year, 30% from their Class XI final exam marks, and 30% from their Class X board exam results. This will be added to the actual marks that they got in their Class XII internal assessments and practicals for that subject.

