CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 result today at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check the individual score cards now. The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases. This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

Using CBSE roll number finder, students can get their roll numbers. This year students have not been issued admit cards as exams were not held. Therefore students do not know their roll number.

CBSE roll number finder is available at cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

CBSE class 12 result would be hosted on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently. Students can check the result at UMANG, DigiLocker, SMS Organiser and DigiResults.

The CBSE 10th result is also expected. The Board has not confirmed the date and time of 10th result also.





